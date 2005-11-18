New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

Here's some important information for tornado victims needing help. The Salvation Army is assisting with financial aid, clothing and food at the Fulton Avenue location in Evansville, Saturday from 9:00 to 3:00.

Catholic Charities is offering financial assistance and gift cards at two sites, Eastbrook Mobile Home park in Vanderburgh County and Carpenter's Hall, off Stacer Road in Warrick County.

Epworth United Methodist Church in Newburgh continues to offer supplies and meals to tornado victims and volunteers.

And Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville is offering meals, shelter and other services for victims and emergency workers in Hopkins County.