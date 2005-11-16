Welborn Clinic's Laser Vision Center is conveniently located at Welborn Clinic East. We feature two lasers for very different needs.

Argon Laser

Our argon laser is use to treat vascular conditions of the eye, such as diabetic retinopathy. The procedures performed with this laser are medically-required and covered by insurance.

LASIK Vision Correction Laser

Our Bausch & Lomb Technolas Scanning Laser is used for LASIK vision correction. The term LASIK literally means 'to reshape the cornea from within using laser.' After drops are used to numb the eye, a small flap of tissue is gently lifted from the front of the cornea. The laser is then used to reshape the cornea into a flatter curvature, this procedure lasts 10-90 seconds. This results in an immediate decrease in nearsightedness and astigmatism. The flap is then replaced and heals without the need for stitches.

Advanced Vision Technology

We also have a comprehensive line of technologically-advanced equipment for LASIK at Welborn Clinic Laser Vision Center...

OrbscanTM II - The industry's most advanced diagnostic corneal mapping system.

Hansatome¨ Microkeratone - The industry leader in corneal flap construction with ergonomic design to maximize safety and accuracy.

Technolas¨ 217 - Already a market leader outside the US, this Excimer Laser System utilizes innovative 'flying spot laser' technology with true scanning, which produces a smoother corneal shape and increases the accuracy and efficiency of the surgery. The Technolas provided the highest rate of 20/20 vision of any laser in FDA trials (87.3%). With this new technology, we have nearly doubled our percentage of 20/20 results.

This technology, combined with Welborn Clinic Vision Center's experienced team of board certified Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, and their skilled eye care staff, provide the highest quality care in the area.