Empresa local de Cable ofrece oportunidades de trabajo

SIGECOM, LLC es una empresa local de cable, telefonía e internet que provee servicios tanto a empresas comerciales como a personal particulares en el área de Evansville y Newburgh.

TECNICO DE INSTALACION RESIDENCIAL

Esta posición es controlada por el trabajo que es completado diariamente, ya sea instalaciones u otros servicios.

Las responsabilidades incluyen:

Instalaciones aéreas y subterráneas, cableado y configuración de aparatos para video, telco y servicio de instalaciones de Modems. Instalación residencial de video CPE, telco NID y verificaciones de tip y sonido, instalaciones de tarjetas NIC y drivers para los Modems.

El interesado debe ser capaz de trepar postes, escaleras, no tener miedo a las alturas. Experiencia en CATV/Telco, licencia de conducir, diploma de secundaria o su equivalencia.

Posición disponible para persona bilingüe en inglés y español.

SIGECOM, LLC, Ofrece seguro de salud, dental, visión, de vida, incapacidad a largo y corto tiempo, plan de ahorros 401 (k), educación, pago por día feriados y gran descuentos en servicio de Cable, Internet y telefonía. Excelente para desarrollar una carrera para tu futuro.

Puedes llenar tu solicitud personalmente en nuestras oficinas de lunes a viernes desde las 8:00 a.m. hasta las 6 p.m., nuestra dirección es:

SIGECOM

6045 Wedeking Avenue

Evansville, Indiana 47715

Attention: Human Resources

Empresa de iguales oportunidades de empleo.

SIGECOM, LLC is a local total communications company that provides commercial and residential customers in the Evansville and Newburgh area with state-of-the-art cable, voice and Internet services.

OUTSIDE PLANT RESIDENTIAL INSTALLATION TECHNICIAN

Position is responsible for timely completion of daily assigned installation and service work. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Installation of aerial and underground service drops, installation of cabling and hardware for video, telco, and cable modem services, completes installation and configuration of residential video CPE, installs telco NID’s and verifies tip & ring, completes proper punch down of copper telco cables, installs NIC cards and drivers for cable modems, must be able to climb poles/ladders and work from elevated heights, Qualified candidates should have one year of CATV/Telco installation experience, valid driver’s license and high school diploma or equivalent. Bilingual position available for those fluent in Spanish and English.

SIGECOM, LLC offers medical/dental/vision/life insurance/short term disability coverage/long term disability coverage, 401(k) Savings Plan, Tuition reimbursement, paid time off and holidays and complimentary and discounted Cable, Internet and Telephone service. Excellent opportunities for career advancement.

Qualified candidates can complete an employment application Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following address:

SIGECOM

6045 Wedeking Avenue

Evansville, Indiana 47715

Attention: Human Resources

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER