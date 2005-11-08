Businesses Step Up To Help Survivors

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

While some are putting their saws to good use, other volunteer work is coming in the form of food. Logans Roadhouse is running a mobile kitchen in the CVS parking lot at the intersection of US 66 and 261.

The cooks say this is their way of reaching out to the community, and neighbors are glad for a warm meal. Tornado survivor Natalie Jaranowski tells us, "It's been great seeing the entire community has really helped out. The local places have really been great."

Logans says they plan to keep serving food until there is no more need.

And the Tri-State Food Bank is also offering help to tornado victims. Some of the items you can pick up are diapers, toothpaste, clothes and drinks. Food assistance will be provided Monday through Friday during business hours, at the facility on East Michigan in Evansville.

And we want to let you know the Evansville Christian Life Center is also helping out victims. The Center is open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. During those hours, victims of Sunday's tornado can receive free clothing.

But they say the Center does not in need clothing donations and they are able to supply and distribute clothes to those in need.