Newswatch Updates On Rescue & Recovery

UPDATE, 7PM CST SUN: Vanderburgh County Sheriff Brad Ellsworth tells Newswatch that recovery efforts are being hampered at the hard hit Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. Ellsworth says they don't know how many people they are still looking for.

Ellsworth asks that any residents of the park who have not done so should contact the local Red Cross office at 812-471-7200 so they can be removed from the list of missing persons.

Ellsworth is correcting reports that 18 people died at Eastbrook. He says they have 17 confirmed deaths there. Another fatality died elsewhere in Warrick County.

Old National Bank has set up a special fund for tornado relief. You can drop off donations at any Old National Bank branch.

Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels toured the damaged area Sunday afternoon. The governor has ordered 130 National Guard troops from three Indiana units to assist in the recovery efforts.

UPDATE, 2:50 PM, SUN: Officials say at least 21 people are dead after a tornado ripped through the Evansville area early Sunday morning. Seventeen of those deaths were at a mobile home park on the southeast side of Evansville. An eight-year-old boy was just recovered, alive in a ditch near the park. Authorities are still searching for his six-year-old sister.

The National Weather Service says the tornado appears to have been an F3 on the Fujita scale, with winds ranging from 158 mph to 206 mph, and may have been even stronger.

