Ivy Tech Community College comienza a dar cursos en inglés

El Ivy Tech College de la ciudad de Evansville confirmando su labor a favor de la educación de la comunidad, además viendo el considerable crecimiento de la población hispana y la necesidad que ésta ha generado ha comenzado el proyecto de enseñanza del idioma inglés destinado para la toda la comunidad Latina el Tri-State.

El curso comprenderá pronunciación y vocabulario básico del idioma inglés para aprender a saludar, viajar, las comidas, la escuela, información médica y como aplicar para obtener un empleo.

Linda Huber profesora certificada estará a cargo del curso. Se realizarán solamente los sábados

desde la 1 a 3 de la tarde por 8 semanas. El costo del curso es de $144 y $10 el texto.

El curso será presentado en las mismas instalaciones del campus ubicado en la 3501 First Avenue en frente de Los Bravos Restaurant.

También Ivy Tech ha puesto al servicio de la comunidad al Sr. Eduardo Ruiz como Coordinador Hispano que es la vez es el editor del periódico La Palabra Latina, para ayudar con los asuntos hispano.

"Ivy Tech está a la completamente disposición de la comunidad Latina, si hay persona que no pueden asistir al campus, Ivy Tech puede trasladar el curso a donde lo necesiten" Ruiz indicaba,

"lo único que se necesita es el interés en triunfar en la vida, salir adelante y destruir una de las principales barreras para los latinos en este país" añadía.

Actualmente Ivy Tech en su página de internet www.ivytech.edu/evansville ha lanzado una encuesta solamente en español para saber que necesita la comunidad Latina en esta área y como se puede ayudar.

Para cualquier información también se ha habilitado la línea de ayuda en español 812-429-9845.



Ivy Tech Community College begins to give courses in English

The Evansville campus of Ivy Tech State College will be launching new English courses for the Latino community in the Tri-state. This comes from the considerable growth of the Hispanic population and the need this has generated in the area.

The course will include pronunciation and basic vocabulary of the English language. Students will learn to greet, words necessary when traveling, dining, interaction with the schools, medical information and conversational English used when applying for and obtaining employment.

Professor Linda Huber will teach the course. The classes will be held on Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m for 8 weeks. The cost of the course is of $144 and $10 the text.

The course will be presented in the main campus located at 3501 First Avenue across from Los Bravos Restaurant.

In conjunction with their work directed toward the Hispanic community, Ivy Tech has hired an Hispanic Coordinator with the Continuing Education department to help with Hispanic matters.

Eduardo Ruiz has been named the new Hispanic Coordinator. Mr Ruiz is also the publisher of the newspaper La Palabra Latina.

"Ivy Tech is at the service of the Latino community. If there is person that cannot attend at the main campus, Ivy Tech can transfer the course to the location they need it" Ruiz indicated, "the unique thing necessary is the interest in succeeding in life, to do well and destroy one of the main barriers for the Latinos in this country."



Ivy Tech has launched a survey in Spanish on their website www.ivytech.edu/evansville to learn and better understand the needs of the Latino community in the Tri-state area.

For any information on programs or courses, Ivy Tech now has a helpline in Spanish. To reach

the helpline you can call 812-429-9845.