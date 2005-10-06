Environmental Awareness

When Dr. Willis Carrier launched the air conditioning industry in 1902, little did he know the tremendous impact it would have on our daily lives. The power to control our indoor environment makes all the difference in the way we feel on the job, in the classroom, at home and on the go. Carrier's refrigeration products provide comfort to consumers by keeping food fresher and preserving life-saving pharmaceuticals and blood products.

Today, Carrier Corporation is dedicated to preserving the environment as well. We know that heating, cooling, ventilation and refrigeration are much more than issues of comfort and process. We recognize the urgent need to maintain a responsible balance between the comfort we create today and the world we live in tomorrow.

Maintaining the responsible balance is nothing new for Carrier Corporation. Caring about the world outside is an integral part of our master plan and is a primary focus in all aspects of our operations.

Carrier has identified six specific areas that directly affect how we, as a world manufacturer, balance our customers' needs with the need for responsible consumption. Once we have reached a goal in one of these areas, we set our environmental standards even higher for the design and engineering of new products. In effect, we keep striving to provide the most environmentally responsible equipment possible. This operating philosophy is your assurance that, while Carrier equipment creates unmatched comfort today, our company is hard at work protecting the outdoor environment for enjoyment tomorrow.

These symbols represent our six areas of concentration and serve as visual reminders of the importance of managing our finite resources.