About Carrier

The history of air conditioning is a history of Carrier, and there's more behind the comfort we take for granted on a sweltering summer day than you might think.

When Willis Carrier designed his first air conditioning system in 1902, his customer was a frustrated Brooklyn, N.Y. printer who couldn't print a decent color image because changes in heat and humidity kept changing the paper's dimensions and misaligning the colored inks.

For nearly two decades, Carrier's invention that allowed us to scientifically control the temperature and humidity of our indoor environment was meant for the comfort of machines or industrial processes rather than people.

Many of the advances in room and central air conditioning came in the 1950s. In 1955, William J. Levitt, then America's leading homebuilder, predicted that air conditioning would soon become a basic feature of American homes. He was right! By 1965, 10 percent of American homes were air conditioned. By 1995, more than 75 percent of American homes were air conditioned, and in some portions of the South, 90 percent of homes have comfort cooling.

For even more about the history of Carrier, click here.

A Few Places Carriers Products Can Be Found:

Carrier's climate control systems protect the Sistine Chapel the and historic documents in the Library of Congress. Carrier is cool enough to provide the air conditioning system for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. The list of prestigious installations also includes such locations as the Great Hall of People in Beijing, the Tate Modern Gallery in London, the new Time Warner building in New York City, the Mount Vernon home in Virginia, and the International Broadcasting Center at the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.