Understanding Hospice

Hospice is a compassionate, patient-centered approach to medical care and support for people at the end of life and their families. It's care focused on maintaining dignity, increasing quality of life, and providing comfort, including pain and symptom control. Hospice recognizes that every person's experience will be different and the hospice team creates a plan of care according to the individual needs and wishes of each patient.

Hospice staff members are available at all times, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is the mission of hospice staff to walk side-by-side with patients and offer support, not only for any physical symptoms, but for emotional and spiritual needs, as well. This support extends to family members, and hospice helps them cope with their own unique emotional and spiritual concerns.