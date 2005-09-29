Care Where It's Needed Most

Hospice care is available in a variety of settings and locations—with a clear focus on the individual needs of the patient and family.

In many cases, care will be brought to the patient’s home, allowing the entire family the comfort and convenience of this familiar setting. In other cases, hospice care is brought to wherever a patient may call “home” – whether that’s a nursing home, assisted living center, in patient hospice facility, hospital, or other location.

Decisions about the environment of care are made based on the medical needs and preferences of the patient and family, and every effort is made to respect our patients’ desire to receive care where they’re most comfortable.