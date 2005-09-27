4631 O'Hara Drive - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Commercial Property for Sale

4631 O'Hara Drive

FOR SALE
4631 O'Hara Drive

DESCRIPTION:

# of Buildings: One
# of Stories: One
Lot Size: .77 acre
Office Space: 5,000 +/-
Warehouse: 15,160 +/-
Total SF: 20,160 +/-
Ceiling Height: 20'+

Building Age: built in 2000
Construction: Steel-Block
Roof Type: Steel
Roof Age: built in 2000

# of Docks: Two
# OH Doors: Two
OH Door Sizes: Varies
Parking Surface: Concrete

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Investor opportunity or owner occupied.
  • Current tenant (13,000 SF +/-) has 5 years remaining on lease, NNN
  • Near Whirlpool and Lynch Road industrial corridor
  • Clean, open floor plan. Corner lot.
Powered by Frankly