FOR SALE

4631 O'Hara Drive

DESCRIPTION:

# of Buildings: One

# of Stories: One

Lot Size: .77 acre

Office Space: 5,000 +/-

Warehouse: 15,160 +/-

Total SF: 20,160 +/-

Ceiling Height: 20'+

Building Age: built in 2000

Construction: Steel-Block

Roof Type: Steel

Roof Age: built in 2000

# of Docks: Two

# OH Doors: Two

OH Door Sizes: Varies

Parking Surface: Concrete

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: