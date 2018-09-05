Fire damages Ferrell’s in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A Madisonville restaurant was heavily damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the fire department, the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at Ferrell's on Main St.
Fire officials say they believe the fire started as a grease fire on a stove. We're told there was a lot of damage to the kitchen and dining areas.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The owners posted on their Facebook page this morning that the insurance company has already been on scene, and they hope to get the business back up and running very soon.
The downtown diner has been serving up hamburgers since the 1920s.
