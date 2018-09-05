I-69 completion in sight?

INDIANA (WFIE) - You may be able to cruise all the way to Indianapolis on Interstate 69 sooner than you may have thought!
Governor Eric Holcomb made a big announcement in Martinsville on Tuesday. He proposed a plan that would pump an additional $1 billion into infrastructure projects across the State.
A majority of the money would go towards finishing up the seemingly never-ending I-69 project.
Dubbed the "Next Level Connections" program, money is planned to come through big fee increases on heavy-duty commercial vehicles that use the Indiana Toll Road.
Governor Holcomb stressed that the new fees will not apply to drivers of passenger cars, only vehicles with three or more axles.
Trucking rates are set to increase by 35 percent starting in October.
Holcomb's program includes:
- $600 million to speed up I-69 completion
- $190 million for new interchanges between Indy and South Bend
- $100 million to boost rural broadband access
- $90 million for improving Indiana hiking and biking trails
- $20 million to lure new direct flight routes to Indiana airports
The goal is to have the interstate 69 completed by 2024 - that's 3 years ahead of schedule!
