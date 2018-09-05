Watch Now on Sunrise: Clouds, Rain Moves in, I-69 End Game

(WFIE) - Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Sydney and Arden on 14NEWS Sunrise.
CHANGES: Today will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon. A few isolated showers are also possible this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. It will not be quite as hot as the past couple of days, but temperatures will still climb into the low 90's with heat index values in the mid to upper 90's.
I-69 UPDATE: You may be able to cruise all the way to Indianapolis on I-69 a little sooner. Governor Eric Holcomb announced his next levels connection plan to pump one billion dollars into Infrastructure projects across Indiana. A majority of the money will go toward accelerating the completion of I-69, with a goal of having the interstate done by 2024, three years ahead of schedule.


