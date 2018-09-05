Otters fall to Wild Things in first game of FLDS

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters struck for an early lead in the first game of the Frontier League Division Series but could not break through further as the Washington Wild Things grabbed a 4-1 win over the Otters Tuesday at Bosse Field.
Evansville scored early for the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. With two runners on base, Jeff Gardner lined a single up the middle to score David Cronin from third base and giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.
Being given the 1-0 edge, Otters starting pitcher Randy Wynne retired the first eleven Washington batters he faced with Reydel Medina hitting a double in the top of the fourth for the Wild Things' first hit of the game.
In the top of the sixth, the first four Washington batters hit safely, leading to the tying run for Washington at 1-1.
The Wild Things would continue to add on two more runs in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice and a sac fly by Carter McEachern to take a 3-1 advantage.
Roman Collins tacked on another insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, pushing the Wild Things' lead to 4-1 and the game's final score.
On the mound, Washington's Thomas Dorminy earned the win after tossing seven innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out seven.
Evansville's Randy Wynne is dealt the loss, going five innings and surrendering five runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Washington closer Zach Strecker recorded the save in the ninth.
The second game of the best-of-series will be Wednesday from Bosse Field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
Tyler Beardsley is slated to start Game 2 for Evansville while Washington lists Chase Cunningham as their probable starter.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters