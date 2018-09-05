Holiday World Splashin’ Safari closing for season soon

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) - Time to make plans if you want to get-in one last dip at Holiday World Splashin' Safari.
There are just two weekends left for the water park this season.
Don't get caught off guard. The park will only be open to the public the next two Saturdays.
You'll have to be an employee of Toyota or Kimball Industries to get into the park on a Sunday. The corporations each bought-out the park for company picnics.
The rest of the rides at Holiday World will remain open through October 28.
