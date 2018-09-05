KSP request help in identifying suspect

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Authorities hope you can help identify this man:
Kentucky State Police say he tried to break into a grocery store in Ohio County.
KSP Trooper Cory King tweeted the photos on Tuesday. Trooper King says the break in happened about a week and a half ago at Mitchells Grocery.
You can see the man's shirt says "Jaylen's Dad" and authorities have identified the car as a White Pontiac Montana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
