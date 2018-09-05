KSP request help in identifying suspect

KSP request help in identifying suspect
By Jared Goffinet | September 5, 2018 at 12:23 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 7:45 AM

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Authorities hope you can help identify this man:

Kentucky State Police say he tried to break into a grocery store in Ohio County.

KSP Trooper Cory King tweeted the photos on Tuesday. Trooper King says the break in happened about a week and a half ago at Mitchells Grocery.

You can see the man's shirt says "Jaylen's Dad" and authorities have identified the car as a White Pontiac Montana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.