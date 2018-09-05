Firebirds to play at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana Firebirds will call Ford Center home.
They are hoping fans will pack the arena for their inaugural season. The team is a part of the National Gridiron League, both men and women play.
The Firebirds will play eight games, and the league promises a good time for all.
"I think the indoor game allows the fan to feel really involved in the game," Joe McClendon, NGL President, explained. "You're able to be close to the action and hear those impacts and at the same time you can smell the players' sweat as well. I think the fans are so close and on top of the action that they can really get behind the product."
Mini-camps will start in December and January with training camp opening up in February.
