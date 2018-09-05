School officials want new Jefferson Elem. to be energy efficient

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - An update on the new Jefferson Elementary School in Henderson County.
The current school was found to be in such poor condition officials opted to build a new school. It will be near the South Middle School campus behind the football field.
Right now, the $15 million project is in the design phase.
School leaders plan to make the new school a contemporary energy efficient building.
"Spottsville and Jefferson are the two schools that are gonna be rebuilt, and then across the district we'll be doing some renovations on our current schools," explained Megan Mortis with Henderson County Schools.
As for Spottsville Elementary, it should be ready very soon. Some interior work is still being done and the old Spottsville school will be torn down.
