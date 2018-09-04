Indiana sheriffs push for more funding to house inmates

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Two Local Sheriffs are pushing for more money from the state to pay for housing low level offenders. Their push wouldn't just help county jails in the Tri-State but also jails across Indiana.
Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth is one of the driving forces behind the push. He said, "We're holding those overflow offenders and we're charging that same $35 dollars."
Sheriff Dave Wedding came up with the idea to start a committee that would get some traction on the funding. "This has been a constant theme for sheriffs that we must raise this because this per diem has been in place for over thirty years and it's just not paying the bills," said Sheriff Wedding.
Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding have worked together for years to combat jail overcrowding.
This most recent effort is getting attention at the state level.
Sheriff Oeth said, "What we're doing is just looking at those original costs that were established back in the early 80's and putting today's dollars for keeping those individuals in play and we're looking at getting that increase."
Right now county jails get $35 a day per inmate. They want the state to raise that to $55 a day. Which they say will help with jail over crowding in the long run.
Because the money will go beyond just keeping them behind bars.
"Now that they're sentencing offenders to the jails, we need to build facilities that we can actually try to rehabilitate the offenders versus warehousing the offenders," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.
And these sheriff's said by adding the $20 increase to each inmate, the jails can provide programs to keep repeat offenders out of jail.
The Sheriffs are working with the governor and state legislators and hope to have funding approved next year.
