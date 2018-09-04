Gordon may deliver soaking rain to the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Our bone-dry Tri-State may finally drink in some much-needed rain by the weekend, thanks to Gordon.
The tropical system is expected to make landfall on Tuesday night and then meander up the Mississippi River valley through the weekend. Here is the latest track for Gordon from the National Hurricane Center:
At this point, the only models with data that far out are the GFS and the European. The GFS notoriously overstates rainfall, so these numbers may turn out to be much higher than what actually falls.
The European model tends to be more conservative, but it is also advertising a couple of inches of rain from the event.
Of course, we are looking out 6 days, and much will change once Gordon makes landfall and the path becomes clear. For now, the odds are for at least some rain from Gordon in the Friday to Monday time frame.