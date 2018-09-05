Two county commissions oppose draft to change Lloyd Exp.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two government bodies are now opposing drafts to change the Lloyd Expressway.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners passed a resolution last month to oppose INDOT's draft plans, which don't include overpasses. Warrick County commissioners are also opposing.
Currently, the drafts include upgrades to intersections on Lloyd Expressway, stretching in both counties.
Vanderburgh Commissioner, Republican Cheryl Musgrave, says she is concerned with INDOT's lack of transparency and lack of input from the public.
"The proposal at least for the Lloyd Expressway that I have seen lowers the standard of that road and makes a lower quality road I think we all expected and still expect more overpasses on the void as it moves east those have been completely removed from the draft," explained Commissioner Musgrave.
Under the resolution, we are told both county commissions are calling for more public meetings, so INDOT and the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) can get more feedback on these drafts moving forward.
"At this time, everything in this corridor study is conceptual. Nothing is planned, nothing is funded," said INDOT Spokesperson, Jason Tiller.
