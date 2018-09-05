Mister B’s to open Evansville location

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A popular pizza and wings restaurant is heading across the river.
Mister B's is planning to open a new location in Evansville. The location on the east side in the Lowe's shopping complex was approved by the Site Review Committee on Tuesday.
The manager of the restaurant in Henderson says the goal it to open early next year. This will be the fourth location for Mister B's.
Beside the Henderson location, they have a restaurant in Bowling Green and Murray, Kentucky.
