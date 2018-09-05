Sheriff's Office: Car catches fire after struck by semi

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office a Toyota Camry was pulling out from Hawesway Truck Stop and pulled out in front of an semi that was going east bound.
The Camry hit the semi, knocking it into a guard rail. The sheriff's office says the semi ran through about 50–75 feet of guard rail.
All lanes of Hwy-60 are now open.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital after the vehicle caught fire. We are working to find out that person's condition.
