Turf fields recommended after Owensboro sports study

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro was once known as Kentucky's number one sports town, but lately the city seems to have fallen off the map.
"We don't like to be just one of the players, we like to be the best," Jared Bratcher the sports marketing director at the Owensboro convention and visitor's bureau said.
That's why the Owensboro Visitor's Bureau hired a third party to get back on top in the sports tourism industry. The first recommendation?
Turf fields at Jack C Fisher park.
"There's nobody in the state of Kentucky that has four turf fields and we would like to be the first to do that," Bratcher said.
Bratcher says turf will be instrumental to ensure there will be no rain outs and will help to extend the season.
"The weather has just become such a factor, that these teams once they hear that Owensboro has the turf facilities and you're going to play ball, in mid-March or late October, there will be many more teams signing up for the same tournaments," Bratcher said.
The study did not have a cost estimate, but the city already anticipated the need for funds for the park, putting away over $500,000 this year.
"It included some money in the current budget to make improvements," City Manager Nate Pagan said. "Fisher has been a great venue for tournaments over the last 20 or 30 years. It's hosted national and state tournaments. But we knew it was time to look at potential upgrades and so the study validates the direction we were heading as a staff."
The study also recommends an indoor sports facility with room for four basketball courts. The visitor's bureau says that is a few years out, but they hope to install turf this off season at Jack C Fisher park.
