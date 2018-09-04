Mt. Vernon school district gets first ever school resource officer

MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) - The Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon has it's first ever school resource officer.
The new school resource officer tells 14 News it is not just his job to protect the students,but to also make sure he's getting in the classroom and developing those relationships with students.
"The way I am able to work with these kids, I am able to help them outside of this job as well," School Resource Officer Leo Gonzalez, MSD of Mt. Vernon, explained.
Gonzalez has worked in law enforcment for several years, but says this is by far his most rewarding position. He wants to provide hope for all students.
"I believe that with all the bad influences going on in today's world, especially what kids see on TV, sometimes the homes that they go back to, they don't have good influences there," Officer Gonzalez stated.
Gonzalez hopes to be a positive influence for each student and he's able to do so thanks to a public tax provided to the Mt. Vernon Police Department. The school district was excited to welcome their first School Resource Officer.
"It's someone that is actually visible to students," said Dr. Tom Kopatich. "Somebody that they can relate to.
This is just one added step to ensure every student stays safe within the classroom.
