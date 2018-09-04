Bank group pitches in to help keep law enforcement safe

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A local bank in Owensboro saw the K-9 unit at the police department had a need and quickly stepped in to help.
The Random Acts of Kindness Group at Independence Bank is back at it again. This time donating money to the Owensboro Police Department and the sheriff's office for bullet proof and stab proof vests, as well as bite sleeves for their canines.
"I called a couple of the canine guys and I said, 'hey do you guys have vests? And they were like no, why? And I said hang on I might have something for ya,'" Kevin Kabalen, Independence Bank, explained.
That's when the Random Acts of Kindness Group came together, raising more than $3,000, mostly of their own money to fund these vests as well as two bite sleeves for the sheriff's office.
"We use our K-9s a lot, everyday, they're used just about every single day, multiple times throughout the day," said OPD K-9 handler Officer Chris Watkins
The police department says these vests could be the difference between life or death.
"They provide an extra second or two that could save somebody's life or even save the K-9s life," Watkins explained.
Those vests will be fit specifically for each K-9 and will be in use very soon.
