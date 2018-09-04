NH Watch: New resource for crime victims launching; family fight erupts

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A brand new and free resource is coming for victims of crime in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Crime Victim Resources Network (VCCVR) will launch next Wednesday, September 12 at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Civic Center.
The VCCVR network will be a virtual one stop shop for crime victims to connect to community resources. For instance, a victim of domestic violence could use their smart phone or laptop to connect with agencies like Holly's House.
The VCCVR network is a collaboration of the Sheriff's and prosecutor's offices, EPD, and a marketing company called Extend Group.
Our neighborhoods would be a lot safer if offenders got a job and didn't re-offend once they were released back into the community.
The Indiana Department of Correction joined the Department of Workforce Development for a first-of-its-kind virtual job fair for incarcerated offenders.
Six employers from around the state in manufacturing, plastics and grounds maintenance participated in the job fair. 153 offenders from six state prisons took part.
The state says there is a 37 percent recidivism rate in the first three years after being released. That figure decreases dramatically for those able to find work and stay on the job.
A family fight erupted outside the Burger King on the Highway 41 strip in Henderson.
HPD says 39-year-old Jeremy Fuesler of Danville, Indiana pulled a gun on a family member. Fuesler told police he did it because he was afraid for his life.
But witnesses say Fuesler pointed the gun at the victim and made threats. The victim had minor injuries.
Fuesler was arrested for wanton endangerment and domestic assault.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.