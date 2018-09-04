HydroFest officials, EPD searching for stolen race suit

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - HydroFest officials are asking for your help in locating a missing item.
Cal Phipps has had his race suit taken from his trailer after Sunday's race. The suit, which isn't cheap, has fire retardant materials in the fabric.
HydroFest officials are currently working with Evansville Police to locate it.
There will be no penalty if the suit is returned.
Officials say it's a crucial piece for Phipps, who races again in two weeks.
"It is not a reflection on Evansville," stated Race Director Randy Lientz "We have good, good fan base and the people I think are honest and it may have been somebody that was an exception."
If you have any info on the suit, you are to call Lientz, 812-480-2220.
