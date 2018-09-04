Darin Ward named Colts/NFL Coach of the Week

Darin Ward of Boonville High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Indianapolis Colts officials announced today.
Ward was nominated and selected for the award after leading the unranked Pioneers to an upset victory over No. 14 Jasper 28-14. Boonville is 3-0 for the first time since 1991.
The 2018 season marks the 19th year the Colts will recognize outstanding Indiana high school football coaches through this program.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
Each Monday following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced as the honoree. At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and youth football commissioner Mike Prior. What’s more, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:
Region 1: Chris Skinner- Andrean
Region 6: Travis Nolting – North Central (Farmersburg)
Region 2: Bryon Whitten – South Bend St. Joseph
Region 7: Will Patterson – Indianapolis Arsenal Tech
Region 3: Grant Moser – South Adams
Region 8: Eric Moore – Center Grove
Region 4: Adam Berry – Pioneer
Region 10: Steve Cooley – New Albany
Region 5: Craig Chambers – Marion
