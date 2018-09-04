Pedestrian seriously hurt in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A pedestrian was hurt in a crash in Evansville.
It happened Tuesday morning around 7 on Fickas Rd.
Police did not have much information yet about what happened, but we're told the person who was hit was seriously hurt and an accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.
Our crew at the scene also saw a pickup truck being towed away.
The road was closed for a short time while crews worked.
We're working to get more details about what happened and we'll keep you updated.
