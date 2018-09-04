Hot & humid today, rain & cooler weather late week

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We have a couple more days of this hot and humid weather before rain returns to the forecast along with a cooldown.
Today will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. In these hot and humid conditions, we will see a few more clouds develop in the afternoon, and it is possible we could get a stray shower, but we will probably stay dry.
Tonight will be mild and muggy. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow we will see a few more clouds, and it will be just a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will top out right around 90°, but the humidity will still make it feel like the mid 90s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, but once again most of us will stay dry.
Our rain chances really pick up Thursday and continue throughout the weekend. Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen to a hurricane later today and then push through Mississippi and Louisiana into Arkansas over the next couple of days, weakening the deeper inland it gets.
The remnants of Gordon coming up from the south will run into a cold front coming down from the northwest. That will cause both systems to stall out and then slowly change course as we head into the weekend. The heaviest rain will be to our west, but it will still cause multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms to move through the Tri-State from Thursday to Sunday.
