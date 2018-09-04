Watch Now on Sunrise: Still Hot, Twin Bridges Alert

(WFIE) - Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Sydney and Arden on 14NEWS Sunrise.
HEAT CONTINUES: Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with high temperatures in the lower 90's and heat index values in the upper 90's. In these hot and humid conditions, we will see a few more clouds develop in the afternoon, and it is possible we could get a stray shower, but we will probably stay dry.
TWIN DELAYS: The southbound span of the Twin Bridges will be down to one lane through the afternoon. Starting at 8:00, crews will be fixing up the landscaping in the median area of the Twins. We're live with the details,
So enjoy your back to work and school Tuesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.
Dan
