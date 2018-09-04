Another racing season concludes at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Labor Day marks the final day of live racing out at Ellis Park.
Employees say this season felt like a roller coaster off the track, given the uncertainty mid-season surrounding the Park's new ownership.
Now that's faded away, and trainers, fans, and staff are looking forward to the new season.
Long-time trainer John Hancock tells us he's excited for next season, but closing day is always bittersweet for him.
"Once they make their entrance for the last day, you start to countdown to the next year, you know, and wonder how long it be 'till it opens up, how long you get to stay here, and how quickly you get to move back in," Hancock said.
"I've been here my whole life. I started at this barn when I was six years old. And I'm in my upper 50s now( laughs.)"
Hancock tells 14 NEWS he's already starting to see improvements once Saratoga Group took over 100% ownership.
"They are a really educated group," explained Hancock. "They're already in the horse business, and they've already demonstrated that they're willing to help and put they're money up and fix it up a little bit."
Hancock says park officials are looking to budget for new night lights at the track, adding, there's been speculation for night racing next season.
Saratoga officials have yet to release any details on upgrades, though trainers and fans are hopeful.
