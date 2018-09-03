Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Here are the nominations for this week's Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week:
- Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic - Quarterback
- 23/34 passing
- 362-yards
- 4 TDs
- Mitchell Spindler - Gibson Southern - Runningback
- 11 carries
- 131-yards
- 4 TDs
- Luke Conner - Boonville - Runningback
- 14 carries
- 209-yards
- 3 TDs
- Rhett Snodgrass - Mt. Vernon - Quarterback
- 18/20 passing
- 237-yards
- 4 TDs
You can vote for your pick for Week 3s Player of the Week exclusively on the 14 Sports app. Just click the drop-down menu on the left side and select Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
Voting closes Thursday at 7 p.m.
