Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees

By Jared Goffinet | September 3, 2018 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 4:29 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Here are the nominations for this week's Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week:

  • Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic - Quarterback
    • 23/34 passing
    • 362-yards
    • 4 TDs
  • Mitchell Spindler - Gibson Southern - Runningback
    • 11 carries
    • 131-yards
    • 4 TDs
  • Luke Conner - Boonville - Runningback
    • 14 carries
    • 209-yards
    • 3 TDs
  • Rhett Snodgrass - Mt. Vernon - Quarterback
    • 18/20 passing
    • 237-yards
    • 4 TDs

You can vote for your pick for Week 3s Player of the Week exclusively on the 14 Sports app. Just click the drop-down menu on the left side and select Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Voting closes Thursday at 7 p.m.

