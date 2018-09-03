Family keeping loved ones memory, spirit alive

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Exactly one year ago, A man in Daviess County was killed by a drunk driver.
Cody Glover was riding in a Porsche when the driver sped through a red light, flying into a body of water. The driver, walked away with no serious injuries, but Glover drowned.
"It's been a very emotional year," RM Miller, Cody's grandfather said. "Cody was more than a grandson, he was like a son, my best friend."
Miller is making sure his grandson will never be forgotten.
"Cody can't be brought back," he said. "Cody's gone. What we can do though is preserve his memory and show respect for his memory and show everyone that the memory of Cody Glover is not going away."
That memory kept alive by a remembrance tailgate on Monday, bringing Cody's family and friends together.
"The very least I can do for him is have an event like this." Miller said. "And I feel like Cody will be there, in spirit I feel like he will be there."
"He would really like for everybody to be together today," Stephen Crisp a friend of Cody's said. "I know we do it just for him."
"Just seeing his face everyday and hanging out with him," Levi Gray another friend of Cody's said about what he misses most about him. "Playing soccer together, being around him all the time and hearing him laugh."
For his friends, this has been a difficult year.
"It doesn't get easier, but you just learn to cope with it," Crisp said.
For his family- they're making sure to remember Cody every day.
"What can I do today to honor the memory of Cody?" Miller said. "And I try to do something, I try to do something everyday to honor his memory."
