Community mourns the death of 2 men involved in Gibson Co. crash

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of 19-year-old Trevor Watt and 20-year-old James Gasaway after the two lost their lives in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Old Highway 41 and County Road 225 North in Gibson County.
Flowers were laid near the crash sights and many have stopped by to pay their respects.
According to friends and teammates, Watt and Gasaway were on their way to play in a softball game on Saturday. The news of the crash hit their teammates very hard.
"It was really hard, like, he was on his way back to come play with us and I had just talked to him 30 minutes before it happened," said Marco Spinks, a friend of Watt and Gasaway. "He said I'm leaving the house in 10 minutes. It made my heart stop. It was crazy."
Teammate Andy Morrison echoed Spinks, "The team, it was like everybody already knew. I mean when we heard about the accident, everybody lost their breath."
Morrison and Spinks say that didn't stop them from stepping out on the field, but it made playing the game that much more important.
"It was heavy hearts that we stepped out there and the very first play of our second game that night that he didn't make it up there for, we didn't put a shortstop in his position," Morrison said. "We played with nine players instead of 10. I mean it wasn't much but at the time it seemed like the only thing that seemed right."
Their team didn't win, but the winners and runners-up made a point of supporting their fallen brothers by donating the winnings back to Watt's family. Organizers are also planning three softball tournaments with the proceeds going directly back to the families.
"Everybody that plays softball has a friend on Facebook that plays on another team, or you know you've played in a different tournament for somebody else, and we're calling in all favors. We want to make it as big as humanly possible."
Organizers say they are hoping to play the tournaments sometime in October.
