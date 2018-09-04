Sultry air lingers through mid week

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We flipped the calendar, but somebody forgot to flip off the heat!
September is extending our late August heat wave. Rain has been virtual non-existent for the last several weeks.
Tuesday will offer up more of the same with afternoon heat index temperatures in the mid to upper 90s:
Wednesday may be our last day of oppressive heat & humidity:
Late in the week, temperatures will ease into the lower 80s as clouds and some scattered showers appear in the region. We don't have a cold front to sweep out the steamy air completely, so humidity may still be on the muggy side.
More showers and thunderstorms are likely over the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.