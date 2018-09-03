Evansville fire station treated to free lunch from Olive Garden

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Labor Day isn't a day off for first responders around the Tri-State.
On Monday, a group of Evansville firefighters got a free lunch. Olive Garden catered lunch for Fire Station No. 9.
This is the 17th consecutive year Olive Garden has done this. The fire crews had pasta, salad, and their famous breadsticks.
It was a shock for crews and they say it's well-appreciated.
"It means a lot that people do recognize that we're here for 24 hours," Joe Schenk, Evansville Fire Department Captain, explained. "We don't get to go to work and go home. From 7 o'clock in the morning to 7 o'clock the next morning we're away from our family. Our guys, we work with are our families and we have a good bond here together so it means a lot."
There was so much food that Station No. 9 ended up sharing it with other fire station crews.
