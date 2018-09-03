Family captures video of people breaking into homicide victim's home

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - The family of a Wadesville man, killed months ago, is coming forward.
They claim several people have been caught on surveillance video stealing from Troy Higginson's home after he died.
"How could they do that you know? How could they break into a persons house that's passed away and steal his stuff," Troy's son, Tyler Higginson, questioned.. "Like how low can somebody be in life to want to do that to somebody you know?"
Tyler and his family are still trying to come to terms with what happened the night Troy Higginson died. Now they are trying to figure out how to deal with someone breaking into his home.
"We tried our best to lock up everything and they still managed to get in," said Tyler.
Since Troy's death, the house sits empty and the family feels taken advantage of.
"They've scouted the place out and they've waited and they came in and did a week raid," explained Tyler.
Tyler said he was able to catch the suspects on trail cameras he placed on the property.
"I have several trail cameras all over the property to catch stuff like that and fortunately we did," Tyler said. "We got some pretty good pictures of them."
Now, he hopes someone can help them figure out who did this
"I'd like for them to be caught, I mean they need to pay for what they did," Tyler stated. "For them to be stealing from somebody who's deceased. It's awful for society to get that low you know. For somebody in our community to be like that. They need to be off the streets."
If you have any information on this, call the Posey County Sheriff's Office.
