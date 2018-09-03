Boonville Labor Day Parade & Festivities

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The Boonville Labor Day festivities spanned the whole weekend coming to a close Monday morning with a traditional Labor Day Parade to the Warrick County Fairgrounds.
The parade starts along 1st Street and heads down Locust Street before ending at the fairgrounds.
Admission, parking, and rides are free.
All are welcome to come celebrate our nations working men and women.
The Labor Day Association and Celebration is the third oldest Labor Day event in the nation.
Organizers said that putting on the weekend-long festival takes as much work as a county fair.
Some of the weekend's highlights included the Queen Pageant, Open Karaoke Night, Moto Cross, Demolition Derby, car show, talent show and concerts.
The Cutest Baby and Cutest Pet shows were on Labor Day itself.
