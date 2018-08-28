Taking A Stand: President Trump’s visit to Evansville

(WFIE) - For a few hours this Thursday, Evansville will have the attention of the national media as President Trump will visit the Ford Center. It's my hope that our great city shines.
Regardless of your political affiliation, we should feel proud that a sitting President will be here.
There will likely be protesters outside the building and if this rally is like others recently some hostility towards the media inside.
Disagreement on political and social matters should not lead to disrespect. Intellectual disagreement can challenge us and make us stronger. After all, It's part of democracy.
However, disrespectful actions - such as yelling and being hostile towards others you disagree with is wrong.
My hope Thursday is that we refrain from the negative noise and show respect to the Office of the President, regardless of what others in power do.
Let's show the nation what type of community we are.
