Otters Drop Rubber Game of Series to Rascals

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters could not overcome a slow start as they dropped the series finale to the River City Rascals 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field in front of 1,213 fans.
Zach Lavy brought home the first run of the game in the top of the second inning with an RBI groundout to put the Rascals up 1-0.
River City picked up two more runs in the fifth. Gage West singled home a run and J.D Hearn picked up an RBI with a single of his own.
Braxton Martinez hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to put River City ahead 5-0.
The Rascals pulled away with three runs in the seventh. Hearn delivered an RBI double and was followed by Trevor Achenbach who clubbed a two-run homer.
Evansville got on the board in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout from Mike Rizzitello.
River City plated another run in the top of the eighth as Hearn drove in his third run of the game on a fielder's choice.
The Otters plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Carlos Castro doubled home a run and Hunter Cullen laid down an RBI bunt base hit.
The Otters added one more run in the ninth on a Travis Harrison run-scoring double play but ultimately fell 9-4.
Jonny Ortiz collects the win for the Rascals. Ortiz threw 5.1 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out three.
Randy Wynne takes the loss, his ninth of the season. Wynne tossed six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two.
The Otters now hit the road for the final six games of the season. Following an off-day on Monday, the Otters will be back in action at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday at GCS Ballpark against the Gateway Grizzlies.
Coverage of the series with the Rascals can be found on WUEV 91.5 FM presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek on the call.
Courtesy: Otters Media Relations.