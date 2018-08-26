Otters' Pitcher Phillips Gets Signed by Twins

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed pitcher Alex Phillips.
"Couldn't be happier for Alex getting this opportunity with Minnesota," Evansville manager Andy McCauley said. "Once he got in the routine of professional baseball, he dominated the league."
Phillips, who resides in Buda, Texas, joined the Otters midway through the season and made 16 appearances on the mound for Evansville and had six saves. In 22 innings, he stuck out 41 batters while finishing with a 1-0 record and 1.23 ERA.
He only walked three batters. In his final appearance with Evansville Aug. 23, he pitched two innings against Southern Illinois and struck out six batters to earn the win.
"It also reinforces the Otters commitment to moving players to affiliated teams regardless of the time of the year," McCauley said. "We wish Alex the best of luck."
Phillips is the 74th player in Otters franchise history to sign with a MLB organization out of Evansville and he is the first since Patrick McGuff and Logan Taylor were signed by the Cincinnati Reds in July.
Courtesy: Otters Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.