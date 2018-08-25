Otters stunned late in loss to Rascals

The Evansville Otters squandered a five-run lead in the ninth inning as the Otters lost 8-5 to the River City Rascals on Friday Night at Bosse Field in front of 1,818 fans.



In the third, the Otters scored three times to take the lead. Brant Whiting hit a solo homer to get the inning started and David Cronin then drove in a run with an RBI double. With Cronin at third, J.J Gould struck out and on a dropped strike three attempted to advance to first, which resulted in Cronin getting caught in a rundown between home and third and eventually Cronin escaped the pickle and scored the third run of the inning.



Taylor Lane drove in two runs with a single to put the Otters ahead 5-0 in the fifth.



In the ninth, River City plated eight runs to take the lead. After three walks loaded the bases, Braxton Martinez walked to force in the first run and Zach Lavy followed with an RBI single. A wild pitch then allowed Paul Kronenfeld to plate the third run of the inning. With runners at second and third, Ransom LaLonde singled home one run and an error from Hunter Cullen in center allowed the tying run to score. Trever Achenbach then doubled home two runs to give the Rascals the lead. In his second at-bat of the inning, Clint Freeman then singled home Achenbach to score the eighth run of the frame.



Chad Gendron is credited with the win for the Rascals after throwing a scoreless eighth.



Matt Chavarria takes the loss for the Otters, his first on the year, after failing to record an out in the ninth while allowing three runs on two hits and a walk.



Cody Mincey earns the save for the Rascals after tossing a scoreless ninth.



Tyler Beardsley started for the Otters and gets a no-decision after throwing 8.1 innings and allowing three runs on two hits. Beardsley walked five and struck out six.



Josh Kimborowicz gets a no-decision after starting for the Rascals and allowing three runs, two earned, in four innings.



The series between the Otters and Rascals continues tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field.



Coverage of the series with the Rascals can be found on WUEV 91.5 FM and the Otters Digital Network presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek(play-by-play) and Bill McKeon(analyst) on the call.



On Saturday, it will be Military Appreciation Night at Bosse Field. The Otters want to show their appreciation to those who served with free admission to all veterans and active military personnel courtesy of the Evansville VA Health Care Center, a Marion (IL) VA Health Care System Facility.



The last game of the series will include a family fun day, Fan Appreciation Day and HOLA Latino Day. This game will be the last chance to bring the family out to Bosse Field for a Sunday afternoon of Otters baseball and purchase the family package. Families can get four General Admission tickets, 4 popcorn, soda and snow cone vouchers, and 2 inflatable passes for $40. The Otters want to thank the fans for their support and a successful 2018 season. Also, join the Otters in celebrating Latino culture and heritage with HOLA. The series finale is presented by ProperTpros and HOLA.