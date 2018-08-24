Otters rally late to sweep Miners

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In an intense back and forth contest, the Evansville Otters defeated the Southern Illinois Miners 7-5 to complete the sweep and finish a perfect 6-0 this season against Southern Illinois.
The Miners plated a run in the first inning on a Nolan Earley RBI single.
Evansville tied the game in the bottom of the first on a Jeff Gardner RBI fielder's choice.
In the top of the second, Joe Duncan reached on an infield single which drove home a run and gave the Miners a 2-1 lead.
Two runs in the fourth pushed the Otters in front. Taylor Lane drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and David Cronin put Evansville on top with an RBI single.
The Miners scored twice in the top of the sixth to retake the lead. Anthony Critelli doubled home a run and Duncan drove in his second run of the game with an RBI fielder's choice.
The Otters climbed back in front in the bottom of the sixth when J.J Gould brought home two runs with a single.
On a throwing error from pitcher Alex Phillips, the Miners plated a run and tied the game in the top of the eighth.
The Otters rebounded in the bottom of the eighth on a David Cronin two-run single to take a 7-5 advantage.
Phillips struck out the final six Miners hitters to earn his first win on the year for the Otters and secure the 7-5 victory.
Zach Hartman takes the loss for the Miners. Hartman worked one inning allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits.
The Otters will now welcome in the River City Rascals to town for the final home series of the season at Bosse Field. The series kicks off tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. and will be Star Wars Night at Bosse Field. The game will feature a game-worn jersey auction with proceeds going toward The Arc of Evansville. Also, fan-favorite characters will be in attendance. Star Wars Night is presented by The Arc of Evansville.
The middle game of the weekend series will be Military Appreciation Night. The Otters want to show their appreciation to those who served with free admission to all veterans and active military personnel courtesy of the Evansville VA Health Care Center, a Marion (IL) VA Health Care System Facility.
The last game of the series will include a family fun day, Fan Appreciation Day and HOLA Latino Day. This game will be the last chance to bring the family out to Bosse Field for a Sunday afternoon of Otters baseball and purchase the family package. Families can get four General Admission tickets, 4 popcorn, soda and snow cone vouchers, and 2 inflatable passes for $40. The Otters want to thank the fans for their support and a successful 2018 season. Also, join the Otters in celebrating Latino culture and heritage with HOLA. The series finale is presented by ProperTpros and HOLA.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters