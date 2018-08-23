Otters rout Miners in shutout fashion

Superb pitching and an unrelenting offensive attack led the Evansville Otters to a 10-0 win over the Southern Illinois Miners on Wednesday night at Bosse Field.



In the bottom of the fourth inning, Carlos Castro drove in the first run of the game with an RBI groundout and Brant Whiting followed him with a solo homer, his third of the year, to make it 2-0 Evansville.



The Otters added three more runs in the sixth. Whiting doubled home his second run of the game and Taylor Lane knocked in two with a single.



Travis Harrison and Jeff Gardner hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh to make it 5-0 Evansville.



In the eighth, the Otters poured it on with four more runs. Taylor Hillson drove home two runs with a triple and he was then brought home on an RBI single from David Cronin. Harrison capped off the inning with an RBI single, his third hit of the night, to make it 10-0 Otters.



Spencer Medick gets the win for Evansville, his fourth on the year. Medick went six shutout innings, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out eight.



Geno Encina takes the loss for the Miners. Encina worked 5.1 innings, giving up five runs one eight hits and two walks while punching out three.



Matt Chavarria pitched the final three innings to earn his third save of the season. Chavarria allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven.



The series between the Otters and the Miners concludes tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field with Austin Nicely starting for the Otters. Southern Illinois has yet to announce a starting pitcher.



Coverage of the series with the Miners can be found on WUEV 91.5 FM and the Otters Digital Network presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek(play-by-play) and Bill McKeon(analyst) on the call.



Tomorrow will be College Night and another Thirsty Thursday presented by Working Distributors. The Otters want all college students to pack the stands at Bosse Field and make some noise for the Evansville Otters. Students can take a study break and enjoy an evening of baseball at Bosse Field. College alumni should also come representing and showing their school pride.



The Otters look to finish their regular season home schedule August 24-26 at Bosse Field with a bang against the River City Rascals.



Friday, August 24 will be Star Wars Night at Bosse Field. The game will feature a game-worn jersey auction with proceeds going toward The Arc of Evansville. Also, fan-favorite characters will be in attendance. Star Wars Night is presented by The Arc of Evansville.



The middle game of the weekend series will be Military Appreciation Night. The Otters want to show their appreciation to those who served with free admission to all veterans and active military personnel courtesy of the Evansville VA Health Care Center, a Marion (IL) VA Health Care System Facility.



The last game of the series will include a family fun day, Fan Appreciation Day and HOLA Latino Day. This game will be the last chance to bring the family out to Bosse Field for a Sunday afternoon of Otters baseball and purchase the family package. Families can get four General Admission tickets, 4 popcorn, soda and snow cone vouchers, and 2 inflatable passes for $40. The Otters want to thank the fans for their support and a successful 2018 season. Also, join the Otters in celebrating Latino culture and heritage with HOLA. The series finale is presented by ProperTpros and HOLA.