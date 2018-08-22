Otters to welcome radio/TV personality, Sam Alex, on Aug. 24

The Evansville Otters announced radio/TV personality and “Taste of Country Nights” host Sam Alex will do a live remote broadcast from Bosse Field as part of Friday’s game.
Alex is best known as host of the nationally syndicated country music radio show ?“Taste of Country Nights," which broadcasts live from Nashville weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight on over 100 radio stations nationwide, including 99.5 WKDQ & 92.5 WBKR.
Alex is an ACM Awards “National On-Air Personality of the Year” nominee, has appeared as himself on ABC TV’s “Nashville,” and has interviewed every A-List country star on his radio show, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and more.
Fan-favorite characters will be in attendance and fans are encouraged to wear Star Wars costumes and apparel. There will be free admission for anyone who attends in costume. The Otters will have a giveaway for the best dressed fan of the night.
The Otters will be wearing special-themed jerseys for Star Wars Night, and following the game, there will be a game-worn jersey auction with proceeds benefitting The ARC of Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Courtesy: Evansville Otters