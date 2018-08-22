Stellar pitching leads Otters to win over Miners

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Randy Wynne and Alex Phillips combined to strike out 15 Southern Illinois Miners hitters as the Evansville Otters defeated the Miners 4-1 on Tuesday night at Bosse Field in front of 1,018 fans.
A leadoff double from Joe Duncan and subsequent single from Kyle Davis pushed the Miners ahead in the top of the first inning.
Jeff Gardner tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to centerfield.
The Otters took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Taylor Hillson.
Hunter Cullen drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Gardner picked up his second RBI of the game with a bases loaded walk to make it 4-1 Evansville.
Those runs were more than enough for the Otters as Wynne and Phillips combined to limit the Miners to just one run to give Evansville the 4-1 victory.
Wynne gets his eighth win of the year after going eight innings, allowing just five hits, while tying a season high with 12 strike outs.
Kurt Heyer is hit with the loss for the Miners. Heyer went 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out three.
Phillips secured his sixth save of the year by striking out the side in the ninth.
The series between the Otters and Miners continues tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field with Spencer Medick on the mound for the Otters and Geno Encina for the Miners.
Coverage of the series with the Miners can be found on WUEV 91.5 FM and the Otters Digital Network presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek(play-by-play) and Bill McKeon(analyst) on the call.
The rest of the homestand for the Otters is marked with awesome promotions to finish off the home schedule this season. Thursday, August 23 will be College Night and another Thirsty Thursday presented by Working Distributors. The Otters want all college students to pack the stands at Bosse Field and make some noise for the Evansville Otters. Students can take a study break and enjoy an evening of baseball at Bosse Field. College alumni should also come representing and showing their school pride.
The Otters look to finish their regular season home schedule August 24-26 at Bosse Field with a bang against the River City Rascals.
Friday, August 24 will be Star Wars Night at Bosse Field. The game will feature a game-worn jersey auction with proceeds going toward The Arc of Evansville. Also, fan-favorite characters will be in attendance. Star Wars Night is presented by The Arc of Evansville.
The middle game of the weekend series will be Military Appreciation Night. The Otters want to show their appreciation to those who served with free admission to all veterans and active military personnel courtesy of the Evansville VA Health Care Center, a Marion (IL) VA Health Care System Facility.
The last game of the series will include a family fun day, Fan Appreciation Day and HOLA Latino Day. This game will be the last chance to bring the family out to Bosse Field for a Sunday afternoon of Otters baseball and purchase the family package. Families can get four General Admission tickets, 4 popcorn, soda and snow cone vouchers, and 2 inflatable passes for $40. The Otters want to thank the fans for their support and a successful 2018 season. Also, join the Otters in celebrating Latino culture and heritage with HOLA. The series finale is presented by ProperTpros and HOLA.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters