Stellar pitching leads Otters to win over Miners

The last game of the series will include a family fun day, Fan Appreciation Day and HOLA Latino Day. This game will be the last chance to bring the family out to Bosse Field for a Sunday afternoon of Otters baseball and purchase the family package. Families can get four General Admission tickets, 4 popcorn, soda and snow cone vouchers, and 2 inflatable passes for $40. The Otters want to thank the fans for their support and a successful 2018 season. Also, join the Otters in celebrating Latino culture and heritage with HOLA. The series finale is presented by ProperTpros and HOLA.