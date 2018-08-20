Otters to host Military Appreciation Night Aug. 25

The Evansville Otters will host Military Appeciation Night, presented by the Evansville VA Health Care Center, a Marion (IL) VA Health Care System Facility, on Saturday, August 25 at 6:35 p.m. when the Otters continue their series against the River City Rascals.
Fans are invited to attend and enjoy a night of Evansville Otters baseball at Bosse Field as the Otters welcome and recognize veterans and active members of all branches of the military.
The game will feature two free tickets for each veteran or active military member. Plus, retired and active military personnel will receive discounts in the gift shop.
The Otters will be wearing special-themed jerseys for Military Appreciation Night, and following the game, there will be a game-worn jersey auction.
Veterans and active military members can enter to win one of the special-themed jerseys.
The Otters will also host an on-field recognition for all retired and active military personnel during pregame ceremonies.
The Otters do not want any fan, veteran or active military member to miss out on Military Appreciation Night at Bosse Field.
First pitch from Bosse Field is set for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour before gametime.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Courtesy: Evansville Otters